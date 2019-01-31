CSTO crisis response system discussed in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Consultations on harmonizing draft documents to promote the crisis response system of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) took place in Moscow on 29-30 January, BelTA learned from CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov.

The parties agreed on the order of information exchange by the CSTO Crisis Response Center. Deputy Head of the CSTO Joint Staff, Major General Sergei Kuprik noted that this document will help improve the work on collecting and analyzing information on the military and political situation in the CSTO responsibility zone, and on making forecasts regarding future developments in order to identify preconditions for crisis situations.



"In today's conditions, up-to-date and complete information about existing challenges and threats and the state of national contingents (collective forces) is essential for developing quality proposals to help the organization protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the CSTO member states," Sergei Kuprik said.



The CSTO Crisis Response Center is designed to provide informational and analytical, organizational and technical support to the Collective Security Council, the Foreign Ministers Council, the Defense Ministers Council, the Committee of Security Councils Secretaries and other CSTO agencies, with a view to maintaining security, stability, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the CSTO member states. The center collects, analyzes and shares information about the state of affairs and development trends in the organization's responsibility zone.



Taking part in the consultations were representatives of ministries and government agencies of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, as well as the CSTO Joint Staff Secretariat, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.