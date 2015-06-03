CSTO Defense Ministers meet in Dushanbe

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - At a meeting in Dushanbe on 4 June the Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will sum up the results of the snap inspection of the combat readiness of the CSTO Collective Rapid Response Force which was conducted on 12-19 May, in accordance with the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council, BelTA learned from CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zaynetdinov.

As expected, the heads of the military agencies of the CSTO member states will approve the plan of CSTO consultations on matters of foreign policy, security and defense in the second half of 2015 - first half of 2016.

The Defense Ministers will review the documents relating to the training of peacekeeping forces and basic educational institutions for training of military personnel for the CSTO member nations, BelTA reports.