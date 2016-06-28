CSTO defense officials to discuss plan of joint exercise

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Defense officials of a number of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states gathered for a meeting in the capital of Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday. The Kyrgyz Army General Staff reported that the discussions will focus on the plan of the upcoming Rubezh 2016 (Frontier 2016) joint military exercise, TASS reports.

"This is the second phase of staff negotiations on the preparation of the Rubezh 2016 tactical exercise with the involvement of the Collective Rapid Reaction Force of the CSTO Central Asian region", the General Staff said. According to the Kyrgyz military, the meeting is attended by representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

"They will discuss the preliminary plan of the manoeuvers, as well as settle issues of materiel support of the military units that will participate in the event", the General Staff said.



The second phase of the staff negotiations is expected to end on June 30 with the signing of the final protocol. The Rubezh 2016 joint manoeuvers will be held in Kyrgyzstan from October 4 to 7 this year, with the participation of the troops from Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, as well as units of the State Defense Committee, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State National Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

Source: TASS