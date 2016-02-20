CSTO discussed international terrorism countering issues

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A regular session of the working group of experts on fighting terrorism and extremism of the CSTO Committee of Security Council Secretaries was held in Moscow.

According to Press Secretary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Vladimir Zainetdinov, the meeting discussed the topical issues of countering international terrorism and extremism. The experts estimated the dynamics of the situation development in the collective security regions in view of the activity of the Daesh. They shared also ideas on countering international terrorist organizations on the CSTO space.

The representatives of the CSTO, security councils and engaged ministries and departments of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan considered the additional measures on development of the CSTO member states’ collective security system in countering international terrorism and extremism, the suggestions on improvement of the mechanism of exchange of information and updating the List of Terrorist and Extremist Organizations in the CSTO format.