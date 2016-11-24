CSTO, EEU to fight illicit labor migration together

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday Astana hosted the session of the Coordination Council of the heads of competent authorities of the CSTO member states on the issues of fight against illicit migration.

Member of the Board (Minister) for Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Timur Suleimenov called on the CSTO member states to expand interaction in the sphere of labor migration.

"Cooperation in the sphere of labor migration is especially relevant in the conditions of activation of integration processes in the post-Soviet space," Timur Suleimenov noted. "I am confident that the work done within the framework of the Coordination Council will help come up with specific solutions and recommendations on deepening of interaction between our countries in the sphere of migration."

Participants of the session discussed results of special operations on counteraction to illicit migration called "Nelegal 2016".

Utmost attention was paid to the results of monitoring of the situation in connection with possible refugee surge from the zones of instability and armed conflicts and the EEU and CSTO response to such situations.

A system of information exchange between competent authorities of the CSTO and EEU member states in the sphere of counteraction to illicit migration was touched upon as well.