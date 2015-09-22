CSTO Emergencies Coordination Council discussed potential of ‘Astana - Rocky City&#39; training range

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 8th session of the Emergencies Coordination Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization was held today in Russia's Sochi.

The representatives of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russian Federation, Tajikistan and the CSTO Secretariat gathered for the meeting. Chairperson of the Coordination Council, Vice Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Vladimir Bozhko addressed the participants with a report on implementation of the drills plan and other joint activities on collective training between the authorized structures of the CSTO member-countries in prevention and liquidation of emergency situations. The representatives of the CSTO Secretariat, emergencies ministries of Russia, Armenia and Kazakhstan's MIA Emergencies Committee also delivered a speech. The participants discussed also establishment of the Russian-Armenian Centre for Humanitarian Response, personnel training for law-enforcement, firefighting, emergency-rescue and special services as well as functioning of the unified information space and use of potential of the ‘Astana - Rocky City' range in training rescue teams of the CSTO member states. Armenia officially assumed the office of the CSTO Coordination Council presiding country. The meeting ended with a ceremony of signing final documents.