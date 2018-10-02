CSTO exercise for recon units Poisk 2018 begins in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A Collective Security Treaty Organization tactical exercise for reconnaissance units and intelligence units of the CSTO member states named Poisk 2018 began in the Gvardeisky exercise area in Kazakhstan on 1 October, BelTA has learned.

Recon units and special operations units of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan are taking part in the exercise. Over 3,000 military personnel and over 500 units of equipment, including aviation and reconnaissance systems, have been deployed for the exercise. Participants of the exercise will practice the organization of recon operations to feed information to the CSTO collective rapid response forces. A special operation to localize an armed conflict will be staged as well.



"The military and political situation around the CSTO responsibility area is characterized by growing negative processes in the sphere of military security," Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov said during the opening ceremony. "The situation in the Central Asia collective security region is rather tense and gives reasons for concern. We are going to practice everything we need to properly respond to such challenges and threats over the course of the joint exercise."



The Poisk 2018 tactical exercise has been arranged as part of the single concept of the CSTO strategic exercise Combat Brotherhood 2018, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.