CSTO FMs adopt statement on cybersecurity measures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization countries, the Foreign Ministry press service reports.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers discussed the current issues of the global and regional security, as well as preparations for the jubilee CSTO Summit scheduled for the second half of the year in Belarus.

Mr. Abdrakhmanov noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the joint measures against the modern challenges and threats, which are mostly transnational. He made a point of the problem of cybersecurity and illegal use of information technology, and also told about the "Cybershield" system being created in Kazakhstan upon President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative.





In this context, the foreign minister proposed to intensify the activities of the CSTO Coordination Counseling Center for computer security incident responding, as well as to establish practical collaboration of experts, exchange of experience and information on the latest developments for improving the level of security of strategic facilities.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan also informed on the ongoing work to combat terrorism and extremism nationwide.

The attention of the foreign ministers of the CSTO member countries was again drawn to the relevant initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan within the UN framework.

The participants of the meeting were informed about the progress of the Astana process for resolving the situation in Syria.





During the meeting, the changes to the Agreement on the Basic Principles of Military and Technical Cooperation, initiated by Kazakhstan, were approved. In particular, they determine the order of pricing for military products delivered to the partners on preferential terms.

The ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CSTO member states adopted a statement on joint measures to ensure information security, which notes concern about the growth of crimes committed with use of information technology. The sides expressed their intention to continue active work on prevention of crimes in this regard.

They decided to intensify the work of the Working Group on Afghanistan under the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council.





Following the meeting, the list of joint statements for 2017 and the Plan of consultations of the CSTO member states on foreign policy, security and defense issues for the second half of 2017 and the first half of 2018 were approved.

The heads of the delegations and the Secretary General of the CSTO were also received by the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.