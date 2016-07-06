CSTO foreign ministers approve plan of consultations on foreign policy, security and defense

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldaev took part in the regular meeting of Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states in Yerevan with the participation of delegations of the Organization's member states, the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

The subject of discussion was the urgent problems of international and regional security and cooperation of the CSTO member states in combating international terrorism and extremism, Kazinform refers to Kabar.

The foreign ministers approved a plan of consultations of representatives of CSTO member states on foreign policy, security and defense in the second half of 2016 and the first half of 2017.

During the meeting, foreign ministers also approved the list of the joint statements for the current year, and adopted a Statement of foreign ministers of CSTO member states on the situation in Syria and around it.