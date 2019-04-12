CSTO Foreign Ministers Council to sit in Bishkek on 22 May

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A session of the Foreign Ministers Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Bishkek on 22 May, CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA following a session of the CSTO Permanent Council that finalized the agenda of the forthcoming CSTO Foreign Ministers Council's session.

"The CSTO Permanent Council discussed the draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council to introduce amendments to the provision on the Defense Ministers Council. The parties also discussed draft decisions of the Defense Ministers Council and the Committee of Security Council Secretaries of the CSTO related to joint training of bodies responsible for managing and building forces and means of the CSTO collective security in 2019-2020. A decision was made to forward these documents for scrutiny to the CSTO charter bodies," the spokesman said, BelTA reports.



The parties also discussed participation of a combined unit of the armed forces of the CSTO member states in the military parade in Moscow timed to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The draft decision of the CSTO Defense Ministers Council is undergoing internal harmonization procedures.