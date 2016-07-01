CSTO Foreign Ministers to consider draft collective security strategy through 2025

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The CSTO Ministers of Foreign Affairs will consider the draft collective security strategy through 2025. The document will be discussed at the meeting of the CSTO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Yerevan on 4 July, BelTA learnt from CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov.

"The meeting will discuss the current issues of international and regional security, the situation in Syria and other zones of armed conflict, cooperation between the CSTO members states in the international arena amid the current global situation. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs will consider the draft CSTO collective security strategy through 2025 and foreign political aspects of counteraction to international terrorism and extremism," the spokesman noted.

The participants of the event are also expected to sign decisions on updating collections instructions to the permanent representatives of the CSTO member states and the CSTO plan of consultations in policy, security and defense issues for H2 2016-H1 2017.

The meeting will also highlight the progress in the implementation of the decisions of the CSTO Collective Security Council on the rotation of officials in the CSTO permanent working bodies.

Source: Belta.by