CSTO foreign ministers to convene in New York on 27 September

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Ministers of foreign affairs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York on 27 September. Preparation for the meeting was in focus of the CSTO Permanent Council session on 28 August, CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA.

Participants of the meeting considered draft agendas of the upcoming session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and the upcoming joint session of the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council, the Defense Ministers Council, and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils. «The draft agendas will be further discussed at the next session of the CSTO Permanent Council,» Vladimir Zainetdinov said.

The Permanent Council also touched upon draft political statements on the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II, the situation in Afghanistan, stabilization of the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, ensuring universal stability, and combating the glorification of Nazism. «The draft statements will also be on the agenda of the next session of the CSTO Permanent Council,» Vladimir Zainetdinov noted.