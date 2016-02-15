CSTO may help Uzbekistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Collective Security Treaty Organization thoroughly follows the situation in Afghanistan and the threats which may emerge for the neighboring countries, CSTO Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha says, Xinhua reports.

According to him, if Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan ask for support, their requests will be considered and appropriate decisions will be taken. “All CSTO member-countries are interested in stability in Central Asian region,” noted he.

CSTO unites today Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.