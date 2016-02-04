CSTO meeting in Minsk to focus on measures against illegal migration

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A session of the coordinating council of heads of competent agencies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states will take place in Minsk on 5 February to discuss measures against illegal migration, CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA.

The meeting will focus on the organization of joint preventive measures and special operations in the CSTO format for the sake of counteracting illegal migration using the codename Nelegal 2016. The state of migration affairs in the CSTO member states will be discussed as well.

The agenda also includes the creation of a system to regularly exchange migration data between the CSTO member states for the sake of monitoring the situation in anticipation of the possible increase in the number of migrants from third countries and for the sake of forestalling emerging risks and threats.

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Nikolai Bordyuzha is expected to take part in the eventб eng.belta.by reports.