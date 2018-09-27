CSTO member states adopt joint statements

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan chaired a traditional working meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on September 26 on the margins of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The sides exchanged views about the priority issues that are on the table at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, including the key focuses of interaction between the CSTO and the United Nations, the fight against terrorism, and ensuring regional security. Besides, they discussed the preparations for the forthcoming session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Astana scheduled for November this year.

The participants adopted joint statements on the efforts to stabilize the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, on the situation in Afghanistan, and on the intensification of CSTO cooperation with regional organizations.