  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    CSTO member states adopt joint statements

    08:20, 27 September 2018
    Photo: None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan chaired a traditional working meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on September 26 on the margins of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The sides exchanged views about the priority issues that are on the table at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, including the key focuses of interaction between the CSTO and the United Nations, the fight against terrorism, and ensuring regional security. Besides, they discussed the preparations for the forthcoming session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Astana scheduled for November this year.

    The participants adopted joint statements on the efforts to stabilize the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, on the situation in Afghanistan, and on the intensification of CSTO cooperation with regional organizations.

     

    Tags:
    CSTO Ministry of Foreign Affairs UN Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!