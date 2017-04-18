CSTO Military Committee to sit in Minsk on 19 April

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A session of the Military Committee of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Minsk on 19 April, BelTA has learned.

The event is expected to gather chiefs of the general staffs of the armed forces of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, the first deputy chief of the general staff of the Kyrgyz army, and the chief of the CSTO joint staff.

The tenth session of the CSTO Military Committee will be chaired by Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister of Belarus, Major-General Oleg Belokonev.



