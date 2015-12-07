CSTO Military Committee to sit in Moscow 9 December

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Military Committee set up under the Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will meet in Moscow on 9 December, BelTA learnt from CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov.

The meeting will highlight challenges and threats to the military security in the CSTO zone, overriding measures in improving the readiness of the CSTO troops (collective forces) to fulfill the tasks of strengthening the military potential of the organization. Besides, it is planned to discuss Russia's activity in Syria as well as the measures taken in response to Turkey's actions in respect to the Russian bomber aircraft. It will be the seventh meeting of the Military Committee. "The developed mechanism allows the heads of the general staffs of the armed forces of the CSTO member states operationally define the ways to fulfill the tasks that promote efficient development and strengthen military cooperation within the organization," the spokesman stressed. Attending the meeting will be members of the Military Committee, i.e. the heads of the general staffs of the armed forces of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, as well as CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha and head of the CSTO united staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov, BelTA reports.