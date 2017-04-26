CSTO, OSCE to expand cooperation in border security, anti-terrorism efforts, drug control

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) plan to expand cooperation in border security, anti-terrorism efforts, and drug control, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA after the meeting of the CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov and OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier in Moscow on 25 April.

“The parties discussed the ways of expanding cooperation between the two organizations, first of all, in the areas of anti-terrorism efforts, the fight against illegal drug trafficking, border security and other matters, and also mutual participation in the events that the CSTO and OSCE secretariats are expected to organize in the coming months,” the spokesman said.

Taking into account the fact that Lamberto Zannier's term at the post of the OSCE Secretary General expires on 30 June, Valery Semerikov praised his personal contribution to the development of cooperation between the OSCE and CSTO. Lamberto Zannier took part in the session of the CSTO Permanent Council and spoke at the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council. “The heads of the two organizations hold annual meetings. CSTO representatives are now regularly invited to attend the meetings of the OSCE Ministerial Council, the annual conference to review the situation in the area of security, themed seminars and conferences,” the CSTO stressed.

The OSCE Secretary General thanked for a high opinion of his contribution to the development of the relations between the two organizations and added that he leaves them “in a highly dynamic state.”