CSTO PA to elect new chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In today's meeting the Parliament Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization will elect the new chairman for the next three years, RIA Novosti informed.

The new Chairman of the CSTO Parliament Assembly for the next three years will be elected by show of hands from the members of the PA Council recommended in the plenary session, according to the information published on the State Duma website.

Earlier the Head of the State Duma Committee of CIS Affairs Leonid Kalashnikov informed that the Russian delegation may propose the candidacy of Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

The agenda of the 9th plenary session of the CSTO also includes organizational and law project issues. The topics is the model law of countering illegal appropriation of property rights and illegal management of an entity and/or its assets" and improvement of the national legislation in the sphere of pension coverage of migrant workers and fight against human trafficking.