CSTO Permanent Council finalizes agendas for CSTO statutory bodies

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) reviewed the draft agendas of the meetings of the Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs and the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils and decided to submit them to the CSTO member states in the prescribed manner, BelTA learned from CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov.

The Permanent Council also agreed on the plan of action to implement the decisions of the October (2016) session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and recommended submitting it for approval to the Chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Permanent Council continued consideration and finalization of the draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “Regarding the plan of action to implement the CSTO Collective Security Strategy for the period up to 2025”. Members of the council reviewed a draft list of joint statements in 2017 and a draft plan of consultations between the CSTO member States in foreign policy, security and defense in the second half of 2017 – first half of 2018. Work on documents will continue during the forthcoming meetings of the CSTO Permanent Council.

The council also finalized the draft decision of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers about the basic research organization of the CSTO member states in the research in logistics. A decision was made to submit the draft document for consideration at the forthcoming meeting of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers.

The meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council was held in the CSTO secretariat on 2-3 May and was chaired by the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Belarus in the CSTO, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Igor Petrishenko. The meeting was attended by new CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov.



