CSTO Permanent Council held meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The first 2016 meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of Collective Security Treaty was held in Moscow.

The sitting, chaired by permanent and plenipotentiary representative of the Republic of Armenia David Virabyan, was attended by CSTO Deputy Secretary General and responsible executives of the Secretariat.

According to Vladimir Zainetdinov, CSTO press secretary, the meeting has discussed and agreed on a draft action plan for the implementation of the decisions made during September and December (2015) sessions of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty and the priorities proposed by the Republic of Armenia for the period of chairmanship in the Organization.

CSTO Secretary General recommended submitting the draft document to Serzh Sargsyan - chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council, President of the Republic of Armenia.