CSTO representation in international organizations, third countries to improve

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The representation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in international organizations and third countries will be improved. The relevant draft resolution of the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council was discussed during the latest session of the CSTO Permanent Council in Moscow, BelTA has learned. The session was chaired by Belarus.

The draft resolution will be forwarded to the CSTO member states for approval. The session participants also approved the draft resolutions of the CSTO Collective Security Council and the organization's charter bodies on protecting data relating to military cooperation.



The session participants decided to classify these resolutions as agreed and to make them part of the agendas for forthcoming sessions of the CSTO charter bodies.



The financing of the CSTO bodies in view of the reformation of the CSTO Joint Staff was discussed. The execution of the CSTO budget for 2016, the plan to implement the CSTO collective security strategy for the period till 2025, and the creation of a mechanism to coordinate the material and technical support for the CSTO forces were discussed as well.



CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov informed members of the CSTO Permanent Council about ongoing negotiations with the member states on the timeline and agenda for the forthcoming session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .