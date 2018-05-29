CSTO, SCO, CIS team up to counteract terrorism

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO RATS), and the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center (CIS ATC) have signed a trilateral memorandum on the joint counteraction of terrorism, BelTA learned from CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov.

According to the source, the memorandum provides for informing each other about topical challenges and threats of terrorist and extremist nature. The document also provides for fighting terrorism and extremism. The sides intend to work together to improve cooperation and interaction, arrange mutual consultations about aspects of their work, participate in applied science conferences, seminars, and other events relating to the fight against terrorism and extremism.



Plans have been made to set up a permanent expert group to implement the memorandum. The document was signed by CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, SCO RATS Executive Committee Director Yevgeny Sysoyev, and CIS ATC Head Andrei Novikov, BelTA reports.