CSTO summit kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A session of the Collective Security Council (CSC) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has started in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan currently presides in the CSTO.

The Collective Security Council consists of the heads of the CSTO member states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev chairs the Council. The Republic of Armenia is represented by Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

As the organization's press service says, the heads of state will discuss several issues at the meeting in a narrow format. The remaining items on the agenda will be considered at the plenary session with the participation of the foreign ministers, the defense ministers, and the secretaries of the security councils of the CSTO member states, and Acting Secretary General of the Organization Valery Semerikov.



The Council members will discuss problems of international and regional security, the CSTO member states' interaction within the Organization and in the international arena. It is planned to adopt the Declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council reiterating the determination to continue coordinating the foreign policy stances of the CSTO member states and ensuring the accomplishment of the Organization's goals in building peace and creating favorable conditions for the comprehensive development of the countries.

The Agenda of the Council session includes the Draft Statement of the leaders of the CSTO member states on coordinated measures against individuals who participated in armed conflicts on the side of international terrorist organizations.

It is also planned to consider draft decisions on the legalization of an observer status with the CSTO and a partner status at the organization as well as a decision on the status of the crisis response center of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

During the session, the Collective Security Council will consider the appointment of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yury Borisov as the Chairman of the CSTO Interstate Commission on Military-Economic Cooperation.

It is planned to sign the Action Plan for the development of a coordinated information policy in the interests of the CSTO member states and the Plan for the development of a collective system to counter illegal migration through 2025.

The sides will also consider issues of further improvement of the military component of the Organization and the Draft Provision on the Coordination Council of the heads of the competent authorities countering the illicit drug trafficking.

The Collective Security Council will make a decision on the financial issues relating to the operation of the CSTO working bodies in 2019.

It should be mentioned that the Kyrgyz Republic is to take over the presidency in the Organization.