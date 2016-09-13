CSTO to discuss collective security strategy through 2025 in Yerevan

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CSTO collective security strategy through 2025 will be considered at a summit in Yerevan on 14 October, CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha told media after his meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on 13 September, BelTA has learned.

“I told the President about our work to complete the collective security strategy. The document has been almost coordinated and will be presented to the presidents in Yerevan on 14 October,” said Nikolai Bordyuzha.



Another big project which is high on the agenda is the development of the CSTO Crisis Response Center. “We are also making progress here. I think the presidents will uphold the decision to set up a center to monitor the situation in the CSTO zone. The center will share documental, digital and video information with the relevant organizations in our countries, and will also hold video conferences,” the Secretary General said.



According to Nikolai Bordyuzha, the meeting also highlighted the strengthening of the CSTO collective forces. “You know that within the past few months different collective forces took part in the series of exercises. Belarus hosted a peacekeeping exercise. We practices cases related to the reception of refuges and providing assistance to them,” he noted.



Alexander Lukashenko and Nikolai Bordyuzha exchanged opinions on the development of the situation in the CSTO member states and hotspots which raise concerns today.