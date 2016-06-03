CSTO to discuss fighting terrorism issues at sitting in Erevan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the CSTO Security Councils Secretaries will be held in Erevan on June 8, where the additional measures on fighting terrorism are planned to be discussed.

As it was informed, the CSTO Security Councils Secretaries meeting will be held in Erevan on June 8. Secretary General of the CSTO Nikolai Bordyuzha will deliver a report on additional measures on development of the system of collective security of the CSTO member states.

The participants will also disccuss the decision on the list of organizations that are considered to be terrorist and extremist organizations.

Besides, the participants will also discuss the progress of approval of the strategy of the collective security till 2025, and the plan of consultations on the issues of foreign policy, security and defense for the second half of 2016.

Armenia presides in the CSTO in 2016.