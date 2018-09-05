CSTO to practice deploying forces in Central Asia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Collective Security Treaty Organization will arrange a command staff exercise to practice the deployment of forces in the Central Asia region, BelTA learned from CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov.

The strategic command staff exercise will take place in the CSTO Crisis Response Center on 5-6 September. It will be supervised by Chief of the Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov. The exercise will involve military specialists of the Joint Staff, representatives of the CSTO Secretariat, interested ministries and agencies of the CSTO member states.



As part of the exercise proposals will be worked out on forming and deploying forces and assets of the collective security system in the Central Asia region. The exercise is the first event of the joint strategic exercise Combat Brotherhood 2018. A set of measures meant to prevent or contain a military conflict in an imaginary CSTO member state will be practiced during this stage, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.