CSTO to suggest joint activities to UN during Belarus' CSTO presidency

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CSTO member states plan to initiate joint activities with the United Nations during Belarus' presidency in the organization, Belarus' Permanent Representative to the United Nations Andrei Dapkiunas said during a special meeting of the UN Security Council, BelTA learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

The meeting, in which Andrei Dapkiunas took part, focused on the cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations in the maintenance of international peace and security: the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The members of the Security Council, the countries-parties to the three regional groups, the heads of the secretariats of the UN, the CSTO, the CIS and the SCO discussed the prospects for joint work.

In his statement on behalf of the CSTO member states, Belarus' Permanent Representative to the United Nations outlined the main approaches to building partnership between the CSTO and the United Nations. Andrei Dapkiunas noted that during Belarus' CSTO presidency the member states of this organization are planning to initiate a series of joint meetings and activities with the UN on the most pressing international issues. Based on their belief in the indivisibility of peace, security and progressive sustainable development, Belarus and other CSTO countries will contribute to the collective work of international organizations to promote peace and security.



The CSTO is a versatile organization which can cooperate with the UN on many fronts: peacekeeping, fighting terrorism and drug trafficking, disaster management, combating trafficking in human beings and illegal migration, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.