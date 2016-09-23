CSTO, UN Counter-Terrorism Committee sign memorandum of understanding

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the United Nations Security Council have signed a memorandum of understanding. The document was inked by CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha and Executive Director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) Jean-Paul Laborde during the 71st Regular Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, BelTA learned from CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov.

The memorandum consolidates the legal framework for the cooperation between the UN and the CSTO and complements such documents as the resolution on cooperation between the UN and the CSTO, and the memorandum of understanding between the CSTO Secretariat and the UN Department for Peacekeeping Operations.



Nikolai Bordyuzha noted that countering terrorism is a priority for the CSTO. The organization works consistently to develop a system for adequate response to the full range of collective security challenges and threats arising from the activities of international terrorist organizations.



The CSTO Secretary General held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the 71st Regular Session of the UN General Assembly. He met with UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenca, OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier, and UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Herve Ladsous, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.