CTBTO &#39;Science and Diplomacy for Peace and Security&#39; symposium held in Vienna

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Science and Diplomacy for Peace and Security» Symposium under the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) started its work on 25 January, 2016 in Vienna.

The Symposium was held for the first time and was dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the opening the CTBT for signature.

The topics of the Symposium included banning nuclear tests, the arm race and the CTBT’s role in the nuclear non-proliferation regime, multilateral arms control and verification.

Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna Kairat Sarybay made a speech at the first panel.

Sarybay reflected on effective cooperation between Kazakhstan and the CTBTO in the field of nuclear test ban, especially in the framework of Kazakhstan and Japan’s Co-Chairmanship in the Article XIV Conference of the CTBT , the achievements and contribution of our country in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. The Permanent Representative emphasized the timeliness of the initiatives of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed during the UNGA 70th session, including the adoption of the Universal Declaration on the achievement of the world free of nuclear weapons, as well as International Day against Nuclear Tests and the ATOM Project.

The representatives of the Group of Eminent Persons, particularly ex-UN Under-Secretary General Nobuyasu Abe, the first CTBTO Executive Secretary Wolfgang Hoffman and ex-UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane, diplomatic corps, international organizations, the Austrian Foreign Ministry, NGOs, scientists and academia are taking part in the Symposium.

The participants were offered an opportunity to sign the ATOM Project petition for a nuclear weapons free world. The Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan in Vienna organized an exhibition of works of Kazakh painters and children from Semey region on anti-nuclear topics during the Symposium.

The work of the Symposium will continue until Feb. 5, 2016.

