Cuba signed agreement on participation in EXPO-2017
The sides shared opinions about the prospects of future cooperation in the green energy sphere.
Upon completion of the meeting, an agreement on Cuban participation in the EXPO-2017 was signed.
It should be noted that Cuba has participated in EXPO exhibitions since the first one in London in 1852, where it participated as a Spanish colony. Cuba is one of the first Latin American countries to have officially confirmed its participation in the EXPO. As the Ambassador of Cuba noted, these events are a measure of a high level of political relations between the two countries. Cuba understands the relevance of the theme of the EXPO-2017 and plans to produce 24% of the total energy from renewable energy sources by 2030.
Cuba has become the 14 th country that signed an agreement on the participation in the EXPO-2017. However, 53 world countries and 11 international organizations have officially confirmed their participation in the exhibition in 2017.