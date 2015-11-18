Cuba signed agreement on participation in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Commissioner of the EXPO-2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev met with Ambassador of Cuba to Kazakhstan, Commissioner of the national section of the Cuban pavilion at the EXPO-2017 Carlos Enrique Valdes de la Concepcion in Astana today, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

The sides shared opinions about the prospects of future cooperation in the green energy sphere.

Upon completion of the meeting, an agreement on Cuban participation in the EXPO-2017 was signed.

It should be noted that Cuba has participated in EXPO exhibitions since the first one in London in 1852, where it participated as a Spanish colony. Cuba is one of the first Latin American countries to have officially confirmed its participation in the EXPO. As the Ambassador of Cuba noted, these events are a measure of a high level of political relations between the two countries. Cuba understands the relevance of the theme of the EXPO-2017 and plans to produce 24% of the total energy from renewable energy sources by 2030.

Cuba has become the 14 th country that signed an agreement on the participation in the EXPO-2017. However, 53 world countries and 11 international organizations have officially confirmed their participation in the exhibition in 2017.