Cuba, U.S. hold talks on cybercrime

HAVANA. KAZINFORM - Cuban and U.S. delegations met in Havana this week to discuss "ways to increase bilateral cooperation" in combating cybercrime, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Wednesday.

The Cuban delegation was comprised of representatives from the ministries of the Interior and Foreign Affairs, while the United States was represented by officials from the departments of Homeland Security, State and Justice.

"Both sides agreed on the importance of making progress in cooperation in the field and on the need to sign bilateral agreements," the ministry said.

In a statement, the U.S. State Department said the Feb. 22-23 technical meeting was designed "to exchange information and best practices related to preventing cybercrime and online fraud, including in the areas of pharmaceutical fraud and illicit narcotics."

Another issue discussed was protecting children from online predators, the department added.

The two countries also agreed to continue holding technical meetings on cybersecurity, alternating between Havana and Washington.

Cuba and the United States restored diplomatic relations on July 20, 2015, after more than half a century.

As they move toward normalizing ties, the two countries have signed accords on environmental protection, restoring direct postal service, and resuming direct commercial flights between them.

