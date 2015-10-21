Cuba wants to become observer of EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cuba expressed its willingness to become an EEU observer country, Vice President of the Council of Ministers of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas told at the meeting with Russian Presidential Aide Sergey Glazyev, the press service of the EEU informs via Facebook network.

According to the information, R. Cabrisas arrived in Moscow for participation in the sitting of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on trade and economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

The status of observer countries is provided in the article 109 of the Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union.