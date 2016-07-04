Cui Qiming: Belarus and China are raising friendship to new heights

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and China are raising their friendship to new heights and fill it with new content, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus Cui Qiming said at the opening of the mobile exposition titled as Belarus' Liberation. September 1943-July 1944 in the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War on 3 July, BelTA has learned.

"Today we are inheriting the Chinese-Belarusian friendship from the previous generations, raising it up to the new heights and filling it with new content," said Cui Qiming.

The Ambassador noted that 72 years ago Minsk was liberated from the Nazi invaders in the hard-fought battles at a time when the Chinese people fought against Japanese militarism. "The Second World War is the common memory of China and Belarus, the nations of the two countries. In that war the Chinese and Belarusian peoples supported and assisted each other and tied the bonds of brotherhood with the spilled blood," the diplomat stressed.



On 3 July the mobile exposition entitled Belarus' Liberation. September 1943-July 1944 opened at the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War. The project was implemented jointly with the Embassy of China to Belarus. Its major goal is to make the museum more available to the visitors from far corners of Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.