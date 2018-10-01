Cultural ambassadors of 56 countries due in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The western Iranian city of Hamedan will host 150 cultural elites and ambassadors from 56 countries in early October.

Hamedan, Capital of Asian Tourism in 2018, is to showcase the province's tourist attractions and luminaries in an exhibition at Avicenna's tomb, said Ali Dashtaki, the event's organizing committee secretary.

The historical city was approved as the "capital of Asian tourism in 2018" in the second ACD Tourism Ministers Meeting hosted by Cambodia in June 2017.

Hamedan was earlier host to the Asian Cooperation Dialogue conference in late August and will receive the 40th World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Plenary Session of the Affiliate Members from November 12 to 14.

The event will open on Wednesday and continue for three days, IRNA reports.