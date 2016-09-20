Cultural and information center of Tajikistan opens in Swiss Confederation

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - On September 17, 2016 an opening ceremony of the Cultural Center "Tajik world" was held in Geneva by the initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Swiss Confederation and with the support of the Swiss entrepreneur Olivier Linossier.

According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, the official opening ceremony was attended by the representatives of the Tajik diaspora in Switzerland, the representatives of diplomatic corps and government agencies and other friends of Tajikistan.



The Ambassador of Tajikistan Jamshed Khamidov, in his welcoming speech, noted that the opening of this cultural center dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.



In his address he noted that the role of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon in achievements of the State in this period.



The center will serve as a place where everyone can get acquainted with the rich culture and history of our country, as well as get information on tourism opportunities of Tajikistan.



In the future, the Embassy plans to hold various cultural events in this centre to represent our country in Switzerland, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.