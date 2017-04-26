Cultural events and shows during Expo 2017 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Capital city administration has finalized the program of cultural and entertainment events in Astana in the frameworks of Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, Kazinform reports with reference to administration's website.

Large-scale events will include international festivals and exhibitions, concerts of Kazakh and foreign popstars, concerts of classic and folk music, theatrical and circus performances, public festivities at the square around Baiterek monument, city square and all parks of the capital. The summer months will be rich with cultural events as this year the celebration of the Capital Day coincides with Expo 2017, as specialists of Astana Culture, Archives and Documentation Department note.

Every year, when planning holiday events the city authorities pay a particular attention to accessibility for citizens and guests. And this time, most of cultural and entertainment events will be held on outdoor areas for their convenience. As such, Nurzhol Boulevard will host Astana Art Fest, a modern platform for self-expression and creative ideas. Every weekend, family vacation event Astana Park Land will be held in all parks of the city, and on the bank of the Yessil river everyone can see laser and fountains shows as well as concerts.

Alongside, several concerts of popular and electronic music, rock and jazz, and International Street Dance Session will be held. All these events will be free.

The capital administration will also provide the spectators with several new projects such as the first Chinese Kung Fu show and "Astana Dauysy" International Music Festival with prizes for contribution to development of musical art. Besides, Russian showman Alexander Maslyakov will conduct humor competition Summer Cup among champions of recent years in the capital of Kazakhstan on July 1. No doubt the artists most popular in our country will actively participate in that humor event.

The pinnacle events will be concerts of honored maestros of Kazakh stage including Alibek Dnishev, Seken Turysbek, Altynbek Korazbayev and favorite musical band "Muzart" celebrating 15th Anniversary this year, and the evening of satire and humor presented by Tursynbek Kabatov. You can buy tickets online on www.koncertyastany.kz and ticket offices of the city. Additional information on each event will be available on the official website www.astana.gov.kz and www.astanaday.kz.