Culture and Sport Minister congratulates Golovkin on beating Brook

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly congratulated Gennady Golovkin on his win over British Kell Brook.

“A real patriot of his country, undefeated master of leather gloves - you are the pride of our Motherland. Both your Kazakhstani fans and those abroad look forward to watching boxing evenings with you.

You are a role model for millions of Kazakhstanis, as you opened a road to big boxing for our young sportsmen and showed the power of Kazakhstan’s boxing school. Let me congratulate you again and wish you strong health, success and new victories!” the message of congratulation reads.