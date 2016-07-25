Culture Code signed in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko signed the Culture Code of the Republic of Belarus which had been passed by the House of Representatives and approved by the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The Culture Code has been prepared for the first time and does not have analogues in the post-Soviet space. It relies on the norms of such Belarusian laws as "Concerning culture in the Republic of Belarus", "Concerning library science in the Republic of Belarus", "Concerning arts and crafts in the Republic of Belarus", "Concerning creative unions and creative workers", "Concerning film making in the Republic of Belarus", "Concerning museums and the museum fund of the Republic of Belarus", "Concerning the protection of the Belarusian historical and cultural legacy".



The Code envisages the formation of a mechanism for the regulation of relations in culture and the elimination of existing drawbacks in legal regulation on the basis of operational legal institutes. The document also reduces the number of legal acts in culture and streamlines them.



To preserve Belarus' cultural legacy, promote cultural organizations, and grant overall access to the benefits of culture, the Code provides for the legal, organizational, economic, and social norms in culture and regulates relations in the following fields: preservation and development of cultural values, protection of the historical and architectural heritage, library and museum affairs, film making, arts and crafts, activities of amateur art groups, organization of cultural events, incentives in culture. The Code will enter into force in six months after its official publication, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.