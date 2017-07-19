Culture Minister announces Kazakhstani film premieres

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the briefing in the Government today, the Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly announced the coming Kazakhstani film premieres, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today, 28 feature films and documentaries in production. Among them are historical projects like the continuation of the epic "The Way of the Leader. Astana", films like"Tomiris", "Sultan Beibars". In the coming days we will present "Songs of Amre" and the continuation of the "Kazakh Yeli" TV series, - the Minister said.

The Minister reminded that a comprehensive plan "Magilik yel" is being implemented to create a series of films and TV projects that tell about the history and culture of the country, outstanding and historical figures.

"Within the framework of the plan, only to the anniversary of independence, 26 films were presented. Of them nine artistic, nine documentaries, seven debuts and one animation film. All films focus on international screens and gained great popularity and recognition among Kazakhstani and foreign viewers," said Arystanbek Mukhamediuly.