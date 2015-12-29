Culture Minister awarded bloggers with medals “550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly awarded President of the Kazakhstan Bloggers Alliance Galym Baituk with "550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate" medal.

The Year 2015 was full of various important historical and cultural events. One of them was celebration of the 550 th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. More than 700 activities have been organized across the country covered by domestic and foreign mass media. The social networks users and bloggers were actively involved in popularization of the jubilee events.

During the meeting, the Minister noted that social networks play an important role as non-official mass media. They provide wider access to various news.

“I would like to thank all the bloggers of Kazakhstan who were engaged in coverage of the events dedicated to the 550 th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. Throughout the year, our bloggers enriched our knowledge of history, culture and traditions of Kazakhstan and shared photos with the thousands of subscribers. They greatly contributed to the upbinging of patriotism and taught people be proud of their country,” Mukhamediuly said.

Among other awardees were Zhanna Ilyicheva, Arshat Oraz, Arystangali Sansyzbayev and Serik Mambetov.