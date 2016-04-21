Culture Minister, Metropolitan Alexander discussed interaction in religious sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has met today with Head of the Orthodox Church and Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander for discussing a wide range of issues in governmental and religious interaction.

Welcoming Metropolitan Alexander, the Minister pointed out the contribution made by the Russian Orthodox Church to preservation and strengthening of inter-faith harmony and accord in the country.

“The Orthodox Church greatly contributes to strengthening of peace and harmony in the society as well as to the development of fruitful dialogue between the state and religious associations in Kazakhstan. We are always pleased to cooperate with you for the benefit of Kazakhstan,” Arystanbek Mukhamediuly stressed.

Metropolitan Alexander thanked the Minister for readiness to cooperate. He also informed that on June 3-5, Astana will host the Easter Song Festival which will bring together 350 people from every corner of the country. “We are pleased to invite you to the opening of the Festival,” he said.

The Orthodox Church plans also to hold a number of events dedicated to celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, the Metropolitan added.

The parties summed up the results of humanitarian and spiritual cooperation over 25 years of development of the Orthodox Church in sovereign Kazakhstan and focused on the main objectives and prospects of the Orthodox Church development at modern stage, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

