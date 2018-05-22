Culture minister personally congratulates Cannes triumphator Samal Yeslyamova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly held a meeting with Samal Yeslyamova, a winner of the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is an encouraging phenomenon. And it is a huge success for Kazakhstani and global cinematographic art. Let me express my gratitude to Sergey Dvortsevoy, a well-known filmmaker, as this tandem has existed for more than 10 years. No actress of post-Soviet countries has won such a prestigious award," he told a briefing.

Also, the minister thanked the actress for wearing a national costume at the award ceremony and presented her with a chapan. The minister gave a souvenir horse to Sergey Dvortsevoy.

In turn, the actress thanked her compatriots.

"I would like to express my gratitude to my nation and my compatriots, many thanks to all who congratulate me. I get an ocean of congratulations and support, thanks to all," she said.

It is to be recalled that Kazakhstan's Samal Yeslyamova has been recognized as the best actress at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. She won the award for her role in "Ayka", a film by Sergey Dvortsevoy.