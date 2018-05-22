Culture minister personally congratulates Cannes triumphator Samal Yeslyamova
"It is an encouraging phenomenon. And it is a huge success for Kazakhstani and global cinematographic art. Let me express my gratitude to Sergey Dvortsevoy, a well-known filmmaker, as this tandem has existed for more than 10 years. No actress of post-Soviet countries has won such a prestigious award," he told a briefing.
It is to be recalled that Kazakhstan's Samal Yeslyamova has been recognized as the best actress at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. She won the award for her role in "Ayka", a film by Sergey Dvortsevoy.