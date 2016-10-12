Culture Minister to redeem his honor at court after sexual harassment accusations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan made a statement as regards the accusations of sexual harassment and bribery targeting current minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear representatives of mass media, web portals and social media users! Minister Mukhamediuly will vindicate his honor and dignity in accordance with the law. He will not comment until the court makes the final ruling," the ministry said in a statement.

Recall that the young woman named Yenlik Sydykova shared a video in which she claimed that Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, then rector of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts, sexually harassed her and asked for bribe in exchange for help in enrollment.

Afterwards, Facebook user Zhanar Akhmet showed her support for Yenlik Sydykova by sharing a post in which she also accused the minister of sexual harassment.