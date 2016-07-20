Curtis Stevenson: Eubank Jr. was just too afraid to fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former opponent of Gennady Golovkin Curtis Stevenson thinks that Chris Eubank Jr. refused to fight Gennady Golovkin because he was too afraid to do it, Sports.kz informs.

"I do not know about the popularity of Eubank Jr. But as far as I know he is quite known in his country. But we do not know much about him here in the States. It was smart to start talks on that Golovkin fight, but it was not smart to stop halfway, and not sign contract for that fight. It all looks bad now. People ask him now why he challenged him. Now Golovkin is set to fight Kell Brook, and Eubank Jr. is too scared to fight Golovkin. However, the Golovkin-Brook fight is going to be an interesting fight because Brook is a smart fighter. He has something that is interesting to see in the ring," C. Stevens said in his interview to Sky Sports.