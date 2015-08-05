Customs borders of Kyrgyzstan, Eurasian Economic Union to open in 1 or 2 days - government

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The opening of the customs borders between Kyrgyzstan and the member-countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will take place on August 6 or 7, the central office of the Kyrgyz government told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have already received from Kazakhstan a copy of the ratified agreement on our country's accession in the union," the government said. "We are planning to hold the ceremony of opening the border on August 6 or 7." According to the staff of the cabinet's central office, the two sides are now addressing the issue of which of the leaders of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will take part in the ceremony of removing the customs stations. Armenia, Belarus and Russia have ratified the agreement earlier. The Kyrgyz authorities decided to join the association, which was called the Customs Union at the time, in the spring of 2011. Last December, an agreement on Kyrgyzstan's accession in the EAEU was signed in Moscow, and the protocols to the document were signed in May. In addition to Kyrgyzstan, the EAEU comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia. Of all member-countries of the union, Kyrgyzstan has a common border with Kazakhstan only.