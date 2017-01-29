Cyber security in Kazakhstan to be provided by KazSat satellite system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Establishment of Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry gave a new impetus to further development of national satellite communications system "KazSat", as the task of the new ministry includes formation and implementation of state policy in defense, aerospace, electronics and cyber security. President of «Republican Center of Space Communications» JSC (RCSC) Victor Lefter told about the work and prospects of "KazSat" in his interview with Kazinform.

- Mr Lefter, what is in the structure of "KazSat" system?

- It should be noted that in a short period of time our country managed to create a full-fledged national space communications system. It is currently operational and includes "KazSat-2" satellite, which was launched on 16 July, 2011 and "KazSat-3" - on 29 April, 2014 from Baikonur. There is also a ground control complex and communication monitoring system in Akkol, Akmola region and Reserve land control complex and communication monitoring system in Ili district of Almaty region.

The orbital group of "KazSat-2" and "KazSat-3" satellites allows organizing effective channels of satellite communications on the territory of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as in the border regions of Russia.

The system operates in the Ku - band and provides satellite capacity in total 1296 MHz, in "standard" and planned frequency bands FSS (fixed satellite services).





- What does this system give the country economically?

- Creating our own space communication system allowed Kazakhstan to not only raises its prestige on the world stage, but also to make a huge impact on various sectors within the country.

First of all, an own space communications system serves the protection of national interests, including the most important ones of defense and information security, which is extremely important given the current global instability and socio-economic and political challenges in the world, which are represented by growing tensions in different parts of the world, expansion of terrorism and extremism, strengthening of the crisis in international economy, intensification of the struggle for natural resources. Therefore given the new challenges delegated to us by the Ministry in terms of information security, preservation of information resources of our country, the role of space satellite communication «KazSat» is invaluable.

Secondly, an own space communications system means development of segments of national economy, namely, the implementation of import substitution in renting satellite capacity from foreign suppliers. As a result, substantial financial resources stay in the country. Specifically speaking, I would like to note that from 2011 to present, «KazSat» helped to save 22.2 billion tenge by substituting import of services. All over Kazakhstan there are about 7,000 satellite earth stations. It helped to meet the needs of 15 carriers and organizations of Kazakhstan and create 206 permanent jobs.

Thirdly, an own space communications system helps in elimination of "digital divide", which is necessary condition for the country on its way into the 30 developed countries. The level of development of information and communication technologies (ICT) is one of the important indicators of development of our republic. Thus, the state's role in the availability of ICT as a free, open and constructive tool is key. Today people of Kazakhstan more than ever before are interested in dynamic development and expansion of services, implementation of which is carried out by the State Corporation "Government for citizens".





- How would you assess the level of information and communication technologies in the country?

- Territorial characteristics of Kazakhstan, which has a large area with low population density, a variety of terrain, severe climatic conditions set difficult and ambitious task for public authorities to ensure equal opportunities for all citizens, all sectors of the economy, government organizations, regardless of their location in access to information services.

Today needs in telecommunications grow as well. Terrestrial microwave links may not fully satisfy the exchange of radio and television programs, especially if they are very distant from each other.

Distances between repeaters cannot be large, therefore placement of terrestrial repeaters involves significant technical and economic challenges plus communication through difficult territory is simply impossible. Satellite communications systems do not have such restrictions, they can relay signals from tens of thousands of kilometers, and have a high bandwidth, which allows for cost-clock communication between any objects that exchange radio and television programs, simultaneous operation without interference a large number of communication lines.

- What are the advantages of satellite communications systems?

- At the heart of their construction lies the idea of placing a repeater on a spacecraft (SC). A lot of the time movement of an SC does not require energy and all systems receive energy from solar panels. A spacecraft, located at a sufficiently high orbit is able to "cover" a very large area - about a third of the earth's surface. Through its on-board repeater any station on the covered territory can communicate. The purpose of communications satellites is to relay signal from ground stations to receivers.

Spacecraft located on the so-called geostationary orbit, which is in the equatorial plane and has a zero inclination of a circular orbit with a radius of 35,785 km gives significant advantages. Such satellites complete one revolution around the Earth in exactly one terrestrial day. If the direction of movement coincides with the direction of rotation of our planet then from the Earth's surface it seems as it is not moving.

It is not possible under any other combination of these orbital parameters to achieve stationary position of a satellite relative to the Earth. Antennas of stations operating with geostationary satellite do not require sophisticated guidance systems and support.

Due to this fact today almost all commercial communication satellites are located on a geostationary orbit. At the same position on the same longitude several satellites can be located at a distance of about 100 km apart. Both of our "KazSat" communications satellites have these parameters and properties.





- What is being done in terms of training to operate and develop national satellite communication and broadcasting system?

- We paid very serious attention In to training of Kazakhstani personnel for further use of the satellite group and ground space infrastructure while creating "KazSat". In the process of careful selection we picked the most qualified experts from a large number of applicants. They later received training in Kazakhstan, as well in Russian Federation and abroad.

As the result, currently management, control and monitoring of "KazSat-2" and "KazSat-3" is carried out by Kazakh specialists independently, using modern technical solutions of "Akkol" and "Kokterek".

- Thank you for the interview.

Note: Cooperation Agreement on creation of the first Kazakh communication and broadcasting satellite "KazSat" and ground-based spacecraft control and communication monitoring system in Akkol, Akmola region was signed between the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia in 2004.

In this regard, the need emerged to create an authorized organization to implement and be responsible for operations of "KazSat" spacecrafts.

For these purposes Kazakhstan established JSC "Republican Center of Space Communications and Electromagnetic Compatibility of Radio electronic Means" (today JSC "Republicanl Center of Space Communication") on 18 March 2004 in accordance with the resolution of the Government of 30 December, 2003.