Cyberattack suspected on Narita airport website

CHIBA. KAZINFORM - The website of Narita airport near Tokyo became inaccessible for about eight hours from around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving massive accesses that could have been a cyberattack, the airport operator said.

The website of Chubu airport in central Japan also became difficult to access for eight and a half hours from around 2:30 a.m. that day. Chubu airport's operator said it is not known if there was a cyberattack, Kyodo reports. Narita International Airport Corp., whose company website also became inaccessible temporarily, said it has not confirmed any impact from the incident on the operation of airplanes. The Narita airport website has about 22,000 accesses a day on average, the company said.