Cycling Road World Championships: Sagan dedicates victory to Astana's late Scraponi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Slovakian rider Peter Sagan who on Sunday made history by winning the men's race at the UCI Cycling Road World Championships for the third time in a row, dedicated his victory to the late Michele Scarponi of AstanaProTeam, Sports.kz reports.

"I want to dedicate this victory to Michele Scarponi, his birthday is tomorrow," Sagan told Eurosport.

"I also want to dedicate this victory to my wife," said Sagan, who earlier announced that his wife was expecting a child.

As it was reported, the winner of the 2011 Giro d'Italia Michele Scarponi died in a road accident during training in April.