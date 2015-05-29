  • kz
    Cycling team «Astana» has new captain

    18:45, 29 May 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikel Landa became a new captain of "Astana" cycling team right during the legendary Giro d'Italia race, he replaced Fabio Aru, Sports.kz informs.

    Mikel Landa managed to win to stages of the Giro d'Italia in a row.

    Recently, the 18 th stage of the race took place where the cyclists of "Astana" team retained their positions. On Friday, the participants will have to race a 263-kilometer distance.

    The "Astana" team is first in the overall standings. Mikel Landa and Fabio Aru are second and third respectively.

    Sport News
